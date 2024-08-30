Ethiopia: Representatives of Embassies in Addis Ababa Lauds Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative

29 August 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Representatives of various embassies based in Addis Ababa have commended Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative emphasizing its critical contribution to mitigating the impacts of climate change.

The representatives made the remark while planting seedlings at the premises of National Intelligence University as part of the ongoing nationwide tree planting campaign.

Ethiopia is carrying out the 6th round of tree planting campaign as part of the Green Legacy Initiative during this rainy season targeting to plant 7.5 billion seedlings across the nation under the theme "A Nation that plants; a Generation that Sustains."

Accordingly, representatives of various embassies in Addis participated at the campaign by planting seedlings in the premises of National Intelligence University as part of the ongoing nationwide tree planting campaign.

On the occasion, they commended Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative emphasizing its critical contribution to mitigating the impacts of climate change.

They also said that the initiative ought to be adopted globally, stressing its contribution to lower carbon emissions and build a climate change-resilient environment.

The diplomats acknowledged Ethiopia's critical role in ensuring the peace and stability of the region, affirming the continuation of enhanced cooperation in terms of information exchange and other collaborations.

