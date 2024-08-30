Uganda: Museveni Urges MPs to Focus On Homestead Incomes for Development

The President made these remarks while addressing Parliament during a regional sitting at Kaunda Grounds, Gulu City.

President Museveni has called on Members of Parliament to prioritise mobilising Ugandans towards wealth creation initiatives.

"Since the 1960s, I've emphasized that if you want people to develop, start with homestead incomes. You're talking about roads and other infrastructure, but there are places where roads are already good. Take, for example, the road from Gulu to Kampala it's a great road, but what are you selling along it?" he questioned.

Museveni urged MPs to educate their constituents on the benefits of the four-acre model of farming, stating that it can be instrumental in creating wealth and jobs.

"In 2018, I conducted a countrywide tour and provided you with a booklet outlining the four sectors and seven methods of wealth and job creation. This booklet highlights that the four-acre model is a rescue operation for regions with fragmented land. If you have limited acreage, ensure that your 'ekibaro' (calculation) is correct," he explained.

He further elaborated on the seven activities that can be carried out on four acres or less: one acre for coffee, one for fruits, one for pasture for dairy, and another for food crops.

He also suggested using the backyard for poultry and piggery, and engaging in fish farming if near a wetland.

"Even on a small scale, this model can generate millions of shillings. I called it intensive agriculture with high-value enterprises. If you have more land, there's no harm in expanding grow four acres of coffee instead of one," he added.

For those with larger landholdings, Museveni recommended extensive agriculture to maximize income.

The President also mentioned his recent directive to remove the 18% tax on locally produced starch and to impose high import duties on imported starch.

Museveni called on MPs to support his stance on free education in government schools.

"Advocate for free education in government schools, but others are pushing for fees. Many children are on the streets because they couldn't afford school. If you care about your people, support my position on free education. If not, stay silent and let the children suffer," he urged.

Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, informed the President that the session in Gulu was focused on the issues, challenges, and opportunities facing West Nile, Acholi, Lango, and Karamoja regions.

"Your Excellency, the Parliament's session in Gulu is a milestone in Uganda's legislative history, being the first of its kind at the regional level. The 11th Parliament appreciates your support in taking Parliament to the people," she stated.

Among further defended the regional sittings, stating that they are legally and procedurally grounded in Article 95 (2) of the Constitution of Uganda (1995) and Rule 17 of the Parliament's rules of procedure, which empower the Speaker to convene Parliament at any place and time through a proclamation.

She emphasised that these sittings allow for thorough deliberation on the most pressing issues that affect the development of the host region.

During the session, Parliament paid tribute to President Museveni for his visionary leadership, which has enabled the Uganda People's Defence Forces to secure peace and security in Acholi, Lango, West Nile, and Karamoja.

Kazo County MP, Dan Kimosho, while presenting the motion, highlighted the humanitarian crisis and widespread human rights violations caused by the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) conflict in Northern Uganda between 1986-2007.

He credited the UPDF, under Museveni's leadership, with ending the conflict.