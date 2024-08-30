Malawi: Campaign for UTM Presidency Hots Up, Dr. Matthews Mtumbuka Receives Overwhelming Support to Lead

29 August 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu Jnr

Barely a few days after UTM Party Secretary General (SG), Patricia Kaliati, and the party's publicist, Felix Njawala, announced proposed dates for the convention, some supporters have pleaded with Malawi's celebrated ICT engineer, Dr. Matthews Mtumbuka, to contest for the presidency.

The supporters claim that Mtumbuka is the most suitable candidate to take the reins of power in the party after late Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima who died in a plane crash on June 10, 2024.

We could not independently confirm if the ICT expert has accepted the request, but some flyers we have seen suggest that he is in for the battle.

Interestingly, his vision and agenda for the nation seems to tow late SKC's line.

One of the flyers touts Dr. Matthews Mtumbuka as someone who is known for his honesty and ethical conduct, making decisions that prioritize the nation's best interest.

"Visionary Leadership: He has a clear plan for the country's future, focusing on the long term growth and development. Result-oriented: Dr. Mtumbuka has a strong track record of achieving tangible outcomes in his previous roles, demonstrating his ability to deliver on promises," reads in part a flyer we have seen.

The flyer adds that Dr. Mtumbuka advocates for equal opportunities and justice for all citizens while ensuring that everyone's voice is heard and counted.

He also emphasizes transparency in government, promoting accountability and open communication with the public.

Yet another flyer has Dr. Mattthews Mtumuka promising that, if elected State President in the 2025 General Elections, his government will strive to empower local farmers through tools, training, financial support and by advancing mechanization and industrialization, ensuring fair access to market and services for better productivity and livelihoods.

