South Africa: 649 Free State Teachers Have Criminal Convictions - South African News Briefs - August 30, 2024

649 Free State Teachers Have Criminal Convictions

At least 650 employees at Free State schools, including teachers and support staff, have criminal records for offenses such as murder, attempted murder, rape, assault, drug trafficking, housebreaking, and stock theft, committed between 1985 and 2023, reports News24. The South African Police Service (SAPS) discovered 'illicit activities' in 649 of the 8,707 police clearance applications processed by staff in the province. A police clearance report, required by employers including provincial education departments and governing bodies, is necessary to vet employees against the National Register for Sex Offenders (NRSO). The NRSO, which lists individuals convicted of sexual offenses against children and mentally disabled persons, currently contains 32,375 names.

Ramaphosa Clarifies Misunderstood One Million Houses Promise

President Cyril Ramaphosa has clarified that he was misunderstood in 2019 when it was believed he had promised one million houses to the residents of Alexandra, reports EWN. Responding to a challenge from Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema in Parliament, Ramaphosa explained that the one million houses was intended as a countrywide target. However, he admitted that his administration has not met that goal and has failed to improve the dire living conditions in the country’s informal settlements. Ramaphosa said that a recording of his 2019 address in Alexandra would show that his promise of one million homes was misinterpreted.

Cape Town Police Exchange Fire with Suspects, Four Dead

Four suspects were shot and killed during a confrontation with police in Milnerton, Cape Town, according to News24. Another four are currently in hospital, as reported by national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe. Mathe said that the group was 'allegedly en route to carry out a mass shooting.' Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novella Potelwa said that the operation, conducted by a provincial task team, was based on intelligence regarding 'wanted alleged extortionists.' The suspects, traveling in a minibus taxi in Milnerton, were intercepted by police, who seized four firearms and several rounds of ammunition from the vehicle.

