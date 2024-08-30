Uganda: Sorting Garbage Now Mandatory As KCCA Introduces New Solid Waste Management Approach

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has unveiled a new approach to managing solid waste in the city, following a tragic incident at the Kiteezi Landfill that resulted in the deaths of over 30 people.

Speaking at a waste and sanitation engagement event at Kitante Primary School, which brought together Smart City Ambassadors from all 857 villages of Kampala, Dorothy Kisaka, the Executive Director of KCCA, outlined the new strategy.

The plan marks a shift from the traditional method of collecting and dumping waste to a more sustainable system focused on recycling and waste sorting.

Kisaka described the strategy as a "360-degree journey" aimed at transforming waste management in Kampala.

"We have been using one regime of collecting and dumping, but we are now moving towards recycling, turning waste into electricity, manure, and other useful products," she said.

A cornerstone of this new initiative is the mandatory waste sorting system, which applies to all sources of waste, including households, businesses, marketplaces, health centers, and schools.

Kisaka emphasised the importance of segregating waste into three categories: biodegradable organic materials, non-biodegradable plastics, and glass or metals.

"If waste is sorted at the source, collectors can manage it more efficiently, with one collector handling organic material, another plastics, and a third for other types of waste," she explained.

This approach is expected to improve recycling rates and prevent the mixing of organic waste with plastics, which hinders natural decomposition.

Kisaka also highlighted the installation of waste bins across the city and the introduction of penalties for littering.

"Littering is illegal, and we encourage people to use the waste bins provided along the roads," she stated.

To support this initiative, KCCA has deployed "smart city ambassadors" across Kampala's 857 villages.

These local volunteers will be responsible for educating residents, organizing village meetings, and ensuring compliance with solid waste management practices.

Kisaka called on all residents to contribute to making Kampala a "smart city" by managing their waste properly. "Let's give a smart city to everybody. It is everybody's responsibility," she said.

She also stressed the inevitability of waste generation in urban areas, but underscored the importance of proper management.

"Garbage is not going to go away, but how we handle it is crucial," she added.

The event was organized in response to the urgent waste management issues that have intensified since the collapse of the Kiteezi Landfill on August 10.

Since then, KCCA has been grappling with waste disposal challenges, temporarily relocating garbage dumping to Katikolo in Mukono district.

Meanwhile, the government is actively seeking a permanent solution that focuses on waste-to-energy conversion and recycling to address the city's long-term waste management needs.

Kisaka reaffirmed KCCA's commitment to the Smart City Agenda, which is built on three foundational pillars: Technology, Infrastructure, and People Well-being.

"Our goal is to create a city that leverages technology and robust infrastructure to improve the quality of life for all residents," she said.

"But this requires a collective effort everyone has a role to play in managing waste effectively."

Kisaka and other officials also took the opportunity to educate participants on proper garbage disposal practices in the city. "If we sort our garbage, particularly organic waste, it will naturally disintegrate, making it easier for households to turn waste into something useful," Kisaka explained.

She urged the public to abandon the harmful habit of discarding waste from vehicles and instead foster a culture of responsibility where every citizen contributes to a cleaner environment.

Central Division Mayor Salim Uhuru echoed this sentiment, urging residents to take ownership of their city's cleanliness.

"We are all in this together," Uhuru said. "Managing garbage cannot be left to KCCA alone this is our city, and we must start from our homes. Each one of us has a duty to ensure our surroundings are clean."

Dr. Sarah Zalwango, Deputy Director of Medical Services at KCCA, provided a health perspective on waste management, highlighting the dangers of poor disposal practices.

"Improper disposal of garbage, especially dumping in drainages, is harmful," Dr. Zalwango warned. She reinforced the importance of the "3 Rs of Waste Management" Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and encouraged residents to play their part in solving the city's garbage problem.