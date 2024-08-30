Tanzania: Samia Suluhu Hassan Confers Medals As TPDF Marks 60th Anniversary

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has awarded medals to 15 military officers and soldiers for their distinguished service during the celebration to mark the 60th anniversary of the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF).

The medals were conferred yesterday during a brief ceremony at Magogoni State House in Dar es Salaam.

Among the award recipients were General Jacob Mkunda, Lieutenant General Salum Haji Othman, Major General Amri Salim Mwami, Major General Fadhili Omari Nondo and Rear Admiral Amiri Ramadhan Hassan.

Other honorees included Major General Jackson Mwasoba, Brigadier General Achila Kagombola, Brigadier General Erick Mlewa, Colonel Kizito Mswada, Colonel Mussa Hamimu Ally, Major Laji Temba, Lieutenant Navy Silvia Lolo, Senior Officer First Class Reginard Kadimba, Corporal Judith Ndekela and Private Selemani Mngoni.

The medals symbolise recognition of the officers' exceptional service and dedication within the TPDF.

The 60th anniversary of the TPDF not only commemorates its history but also reinforces the critical role of a strong defence force in safeguarding Tanzania's future.

The ceremony was attended by senior military officials and distinguished guests, including former President Jakaya Kikwete, Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi, Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango, former Zanzibar President Amani Abeid Karume, Zanzibar Second Vice-President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla, Chief Justice Professor Ibrahim Juma and Deputy Speaker Mussa Zungu.

In another ceremony on Wednesday, President Samia handed over training aircraft and transport buses to the TPDF during an event at the Military Transport Unit in Dar es Salaam as part of the ongoing anniversary celebrations.

During the conclusion of a military field exercise last Saturday in the Coast Region, President Samia pledged to continue strengthening the TPDF with highly trained personnel and modern equipment, emphasising the importance of building a professional and motivated military.

"A stronger military will be achieved through genuine commitment, dedication and a robust economy," she was quoted as saying, urging the military to uphold discipline, loyalty, and courage as key values of the TPDF.

The President also lauded the TPDF for its exemplary service both within Tanzania and globally, praising its professionalism and discipline.

In her remarks, President Samia thanked the Chinese government for its collaboration during the recent field exercises, which included naval and land drills.

During the event held in the Coast Region, the Head of State also highlighted the Peace Ark hospital ship, which provided medical services to nearly 8,000 citizens, underscoring the importance of such partnerships in enhancing military readiness.

This joint exercise allowed the TPDF to share experiences and strategies in combating terrorism, illegal fishing, piracy, human trafficking and drug smuggling.

It marked the fourth joint exercise between Tanzania and China, following similar drills held in 2014, 2019/2020 and last September.

This year's exercise was unique, as it involved all branches of the TPDF - air force, navy and ground forces - whereas previous drills had focused on specific units.