Zimbabwe: Police Remove 22 Children Begging in Harare Streets, Hand Them to Social Welfare Dept After Viral Video

30 August 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has removed 22 children who were begging in Harare streets and handed them to the Social Welfare Department.

The move follows a viral video exposing abuse of the children by their guardians after failing to meet their "targets" when begging for money and food.

"Reference is made to a video which went viral on social media platforms in which children are seen begging for money near Joina City, Harare CBD.

"Police, in conjunction with the Department of Social Welfare carried out an operation in the streets of Harare CBD removing children and their guardians who were begging for food in Harare CBD, particularly along Rezende, Joina City and Town House areas.

"As a result, 22 children and their guardians were handed over to the Social Welfare Department," the police statement reads.

Further, the police implored guardians not to use children and the disabled to beg for money and food in the streets as they risk arrests for violating laws that protect children.

