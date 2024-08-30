Zimbabwe: Gray Homes Construction Dragged to Court After Squandering U.S.$1 Million Meant for Chiwenga's Mansion

A Harare couple and owners of construction company Gray Homes have been taken to court after they allegedly conned Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga's wife, Miniyothabo of close to a million USD she gave them to construct a double-storey mansion, warehouse and a shopping mall.

The two are Annavestah Mudiwa (39) and her husband Gray Mudiwa.

Lovemore Madhuku is their attorney.

They are jointly charged with their company and were remanded in custody when they appeared before Magistrate Donald Ndirowei on Thursday.

Their bail hearing is expected this Friday.

According to the State, sometime in March 2023, the accused persons duped the complainant into believing that they could construct for her a double-storey house, a cottage and a boundary wall.

"They misrepresented as to their capacity and falsified that they could and would complete the project in 90 days.

"This excited the complainant leading to her dispatching US$ 560 000-00 to the accused persons," said the state.

It is alleged that after receiving the funds, the accused persons diverted them to their own use, and did not complete the project prejudicing Chiwenga of US$389 100-00.

In the second count it is alleged that sometime in June 2023, the accused persons misled the complainant into believing that they were able to construct a Warehouse at Chivaraidze Farm in Goromonzi while they knew and were certain that they could not work on the construction.

Acting on the misrepresentation Chiwenga again proceeded to give to the accused persons US$550 000-00.

"After receiving the funds, the accused did not complete the projected and converted funds amounting to US$390 000-00 to their own use. The accused did not complete the project as was promised.

"As a result of the accused's actions, the complainant suffered a total financial prejudice in the sum of US$390 000-00 and nothing has been recovered.

In the last count it is alleged that in September 2023, using the same modus operandi, the accused persons convinced Chiwenga that they were able to construct a Shopping Mall at Silalatshani Business Centre in Filabusi on behalf of the complainant while they knew that they had no capacity to do so.

"The accused was given US$158 000-00 due to the misrepresentation.

"After receiving the funds, the accused persons diverted funds worth US$151 000-00 to their own use

"As a result of the accused's actions, the complainant suffered a total financial prejudice in the sum of US$151 000-00 and nothing has been recovered so far," the court heard.