Uganda: Para Swimmer Kukundakwe's Beams With Confidence

Ugandan paralympic swimmer Husna Kukundakwe is beaming with high optimism ahead of the women's 100m breaststroke swimming today at 12pm Friday, August 30.

The country's lone representative in swimming will open her Paris 2024 account at the Paris La Defence Arena. Kukundakwe starts in lane one, heat 2. The eight fastest swimmers from the heats qualify for the next stage.

Kokundakwe, during her warm-up on Thursday, seemed unfazed by the occasion despite a huge media interest. This is her 2nd Paralympic experience after Tokyo 2020 where she was the youngest athlete to compete in any sport at 14 years and 154 days.

Her second Paralympic account presents high expectations after she won two medals at the 2022 World Series event in Lignano, Sabbiadoro, Italy.

Multiple Paralympic gold medalist Russian Olesya Vladykina holds the Paralympic record in SB8 in 1:17.17 at the Paralympic Games in London in 2012.

