Uganda: Para Swimmer Kukundakwe's Beams With Confidence

30 August 2024
The Observer (Kampala)
By Moses Al-Sayed Lubega

Ugandan paralympic swimmer Husna Kukundakwe is beaming with high optimism ahead of the women's 100m breaststroke swimming today at 12pm Friday, August 30.

The country's lone representative in swimming will open her Paris 2024 account at the Paris La Defence Arena. Kukundakwe starts in lane one, heat 2. The eight fastest swimmers from the heats qualify for the next stage.

Kokundakwe, during her warm-up on Thursday, seemed unfazed by the occasion despite a huge media interest. This is her 2nd Paralympic experience after Tokyo 2020 where she was the youngest athlete to compete in any sport at 14 years and 154 days.

Her second Paralympic account presents high expectations after she won two medals at the 2022 World Series event in Lignano, Sabbiadoro, Italy.

Multiple Paralympic gold medalist Russian Olesya Vladykina holds the Paralympic record in SB8 in 1:17.17 at the Paralympic Games in London in 2012.

Related Stories

2024-08-30 - Paralympics: High anticipation in Ugandan camp

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.