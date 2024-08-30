Ethiopia Sets New Standard in Urban Infrastructure Dev't With Shifting Work Culture - Pmo

30 August 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Office of the Prime Minister said that Ethiopia has set a new standard in urban infrastructure development, with a shifting work culture that delivers fast, tangible results--now being emulated in cities across the country.

On August 30, 2020, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is pictured visiting the Meskel Square reconstruction site, where 5,000 dedicated workers were driving the rebuilding efforts, the office recalled in a social media post today.

Looking back, it's incredible to see how far we've come in transforming Addis Ababa into a modern, vibrant city, it added.

Projects like Meskel Square, once just a vision, have become a reality, reshaping not only the look and feel of our city but also the way we work.

"As a nation, we've set a new standard in urban infrastructure development, with a shifting work culture that delivers fast, tangible results--now being emulated in cities across the country," Office of the Prime Minister concluded.

