Ethiopia: FM Taye Confirms Ethiopia's Strong Political Commitment to Implement AfCFTA

Addis Ababa — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Taye Atske Selassie confirmed Ethiopia's strong political commitment to the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Minister received the Secretary General of AfCFTA at his office today and held discussion.

On the occasion, Taye emphasized that capacity building for institutions and the private sector is critical for the full implementation of the agreement.

Ethiopia has a strong political commitment to the implementation of AfCFTA, Ambassador Taye confirmed, according to Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Secretary General Wamkele Mene appreciated the economic reform measures that Ethiopia has implemented recently and said that the measures will facilitate investment, trade and will benefit Ethiopia from the free continental trade network.