Kenya: Siaya Court Slaps Terror Convict With 20-Year Jail Term

30 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — A Siaya court has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for his involvement in terrorist activities, in violation of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2022.

Senior Principal Magistrate Lseter Simiyu of the Siaya Law Court convicted George Oluoch Awiti, alias Abdul Bnajib Mohamed, on multiple charges, including membership in a terrorist group, collection of terrorism-related information, and possession of articles related to terrorist acts.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said Thursday the sentencing followed the presentation of a strong case by its lawyers.

"The prosecution, led by Soita Evans China, presented compelling evidence, including testimonies from three key witnesses and forensic analysis of Awiti's mobile phone, SIM card, and a compact disk containing extremist material," the ODPP stated.

The ODPP further revealed that the evidence included audio and video recordings that portrayed figures such as Aboud Rogo and Osama Bin Laden as martyrs.

The materials also encouraged jihad in Somalia and incited disobedience against the Kenyan government.

The extremist materials promised rewards for those engaging in jihad and urged patience among prisoners.

"After reviewing the evidence and submissions, Justice Simiyu found Awiti guilty on all counts," the ODPP said.

Awiti was sentenced to 10 years for membership in a terrorist group, 10 years for the collection of information, and 10 years for possession of related articles.

The sentences for the second and third counts will run concurrently, resulting in a total of 20 years of imprisonment.

