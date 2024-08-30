Kenya: Defence PS Holds Talks With Korean Embassy Counselor General

30 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The Principal Secretary for Defence, Patrick Mariru, met with Nam Sangkyoo, the Counselor General from the Korean in Kenya, at the Defence Headquarters in Nairobi on Thursday.

The meeting covered various topics, including the upcoming Responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Military Domain (REAIM) Summit, in Seoul, Korea, in September.

The Summit, co-hosted by the Netherlands and Singapore, aims to promote ethical AI principles for military use and foster global collaboration among governments, military, and academia.

The Ministry will represent Kenya at the Summit, an update by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) indicated.

Following the discussions, PS Mariru expressed gratitude to Korea for its longstanding and steadfast bilateral relationship with Kenya.

He highlighted the Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) signed in 2022, which facilitates cooperation in defense, industry, trade, and other areas.

"We are grateful for the support Korea has continued to offer in various spheres," said PS Mariru.

He also identified other potential areas for further collaboration, including shipbuilding, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), emerging technologies, as well as research and innovation to enhance the capabilities of the Kenya Defence Forces and contribute to national development.

Nam Sangkyoo, who also serves as Korea's Deputy Ambassador to Kenya, acknowledged Kenya as a strategic partner and emphasized Korea's commitment to deepening the strong bilateral ties.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier Samuel Kimani, Chief of Strategic Plans and Policy at the Defence Headquarters, Kim Yejoo, Senior Research Officer at the Korean Embassy, and other senior military and embassy officials.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.