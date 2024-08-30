Nairobi — 26-year-old Charles Ofuyo a resident in Nairobi's Umoja 3 Estate was on Thursday night a guardian Angel to dozens of families who were trapped inside their houses as fire that left two children burnt to death broke out in the residential block.

Ofuyo recounted how he went door to door to his neighbors, pleading with them to leave their burning homes, after he promptly responded to the fire alarm raised by a few of the residents in the residential building that caught fire during the night.

"At around 9.30 pm when the majority of the residents were asleep, I had people screaming calling out for help shouting with loud voices fire! Immediately I stepped out I could not ignore the shouts and when I walked out all I could see was dark smoke in the air," he said.

Ofuyo, who was able to save three children from the burning building's first floor, claimed he was unable to reach the ground-level residence where two children were believed to have been locked inside and burned to death.

"I went up to the first floor of the building knocking all the doors and I entered one house where I helped 3 children including a young girl get outside I saved all of them, sadly I could not get down to the ground floor the fire was too much in less than just two minutes but well-wishers came and helped us put out the fire," he recalled.

Dozens of residents were left homeless and their belongings completely destroyed as the devastating fire swept through their homes at night.

Later, firefighters from the Nairobi City Council government raced to the scene to douse the fire, which was quickly engulfing other building units.

Despite the firefighters' best efforts, to stop the fire the residents had to watch helplessly as their properties burned down.

"I had my son screaming fire! Fire! Fire! I stepped outside of my house with shock not knowing what to do but we called Kenya Power and they immediately switched off power to avoid any further spread of the fire we thank God the responded very well but the fire rescue team arrived late when the whole building was razed down," a terrified resident who did not want his identity revealed told Capital FM News.

