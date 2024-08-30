Kenya: Guardian Angel Who Saved 3 Children in Umoja Fire

30 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — 26-year-old Charles Ofuyo a resident in Nairobi's Umoja 3 Estate was on Thursday night a guardian Angel to dozens of families who were trapped inside their houses as fire that left two children burnt to death broke out in the residential block.

Ofuyo recounted how he went door to door to his neighbors, pleading with them to leave their burning homes, after he promptly responded to the fire alarm raised by a few of the residents in the residential building that caught fire during the night.

"At around 9.30 pm when the majority of the residents were asleep, I had people screaming calling out for help shouting with loud voices fire! Immediately I stepped out I could not ignore the shouts and when I walked out all I could see was dark smoke in the air," he said.

Ofuyo, who was able to save three children from the burning building's first floor, claimed he was unable to reach the ground-level residence where two children were believed to have been locked inside and burned to death.

"I went up to the first floor of the building knocking all the doors and I entered one house where I helped 3 children including a young girl get outside I saved all of them, sadly I could not get down to the ground floor the fire was too much in less than just two minutes but well-wishers came and helped us put out the fire," he recalled.

Dozens of residents were left homeless and their belongings completely destroyed as the devastating fire swept through their homes at night.

Later, firefighters from the Nairobi City Council government raced to the scene to douse the fire, which was quickly engulfing other building units.

Despite the firefighters' best efforts, to stop the fire the residents had to watch helplessly as their properties burned down.

"I had my son screaming fire! Fire! Fire! I stepped outside of my house with shock not knowing what to do but we called Kenya Power and they immediately switched off power to avoid any further spread of the fire we thank God the responded very well but the fire rescue team arrived late when the whole building was razed down," a terrified resident who did not want his identity revealed told Capital FM News.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.