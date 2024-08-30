South Africa: Celebrating Women Who Shape the Scientific Workplace

The Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine (IDM) at the University of Cape Town (UCT) prides itself on the incredible research done by its world-renowned scientists. The research coming from the IDM has made significant contributions, influencing healthcare practices, guiding healthcare providers, and benefiting communities.

During Women's Month, we celebrate the remarkable contributions of women across all roles within the IDM, recognising that scientific discoveries do not occur in isolation. The physical and social workplace profoundly influences these discoveries, and the collective efforts of women - whether in science, support, or administration - are essential to fostering innovation and progress.

In this article, we highlight three exceptional women - Selisha Naidoo, Caron Jacobs and Atondaho Ramudzuli - whose work at the IDM exemplifies the diverse and indispensable contributions that women make to science.

Leading with vision in corporate services

As the head of the operations team, under the Corporate Services banner of the IDM, Naidoo plays a critical role in ensuring that the institute's infrastructure supports its scientific mission. She and her team of incredible women oversee the laboratory operations for over 56 labs and core facilities that form the basis of the IDM's success.

"I am passionate about science, but more than this, I love being able to work at the intersection of science, management and operations to produce an ecosystem that is able to support and facilitate scientific discovery," Naidoo said.

Her leadership goes beyond managing the day-to-day operations - she provides strategic direction that aligns resources with the institute's scientific goals. More recently, she has been actively involved in the initiation of the Sustainable Science Project, which aims to make the IDM a more environmentally responsible space.

Her ability to navigate complex challenges and her commitment to creating a supportive lab environment can be attributed to Naidoo being a microbiologist herself. As a result, researchers can focus on their work, knowing that the logistics are in expert hands. "Working at the IDM is an inspiration, and I am deeply committed to ensuring that our scientific discoveries reach their fullest potential. Our research competes globally with institutions that are larger and better resourced, with more access to funding."

The researcher from behind the lens

Jacobs, the manager of the IDM's Imaging Core Facility, is at the forefront of technological innovation within the institute. As an imaging scientist, her guidance at the facility provides cutting-edge imaging technology and expertise that are essential for advancing research.

She has a deep understanding of the technology she manages. "I am curious; I have such a drive to want to know how things work. I find it very satisfying to pull things like microscopes apart and put them back together. When I can see how things work, I can work out how to leverage them better."

Jacobs can be best described as the researcher behind the researchers, helping them to effectively use the imaging tools to make groundbreaking discoveries. Her collegial approach ensures that researchers have the support they need to push the boundaries of their fields. "I really enjoy being within the scientific process. I love the discovery and wonder of science and the satisfaction that comes from helping others make their discovery. I think science is best done in a collaborative way."

Her leadership in the Imaging Core Facility exemplifies her unwavering dedication. She has not only led but actively engaged in numerous hands-on imaging training workshops, the most recent being The Expansion Microscopy Masterclass, the openScopes Africa workshop and the upcoming Imaging Africa Workshop.

"I'm very aware that working with imaging is a unique privilege. It's important to recognise this, and I think I have the responsibility, especially in a setting like South Africa and Africa, to find ways to share it. That's what I'm trying to do. I've had opportunities, and I want to try to give that to others."

Looking to the next generation

Ramudzuli, a PhD student in the IDM's Molecular Mycobacteriology Research Unit (MMRU), embodies the promise and potential of the next generation of scientific innovators. This exceptional early-career researcher holds a Bachelor of Medical Science (Hons) and a Master of Science in Medical Microbiology. Her PhD research focuses on DNA repair pathways in mycobacteria, utilising CRISPR technology - a cutting-edge approach that could revolutionise our understanding of tuberculosis (TB).

Ramudzuli benefits from the supportive environment cultivated by trailblazers like Naidoo and Jacobs. Her experience underscores the importance of mentorship, collaboration, and access to resources - elements that are critical for the success of any research institute. Driven by a deep curiosity and commitment to her field, Ramudzuli explained, "I'm fascinated by the intricacies of DNA repair pathways and how they interact. My project involves using fluorescence microscopy to see what happens when we target specific genes - whether they affect or interact with genes from any other pathways in Mycobacterium."

Her journey is one of perseverance and dedication. Raised by a single mother who was her biggest supporter, Ramudzuli's path to science was paved with determination. After her mother's passing, her older sister stepped in, becoming both her guardian and her greatest cheerleader. "Everything I do now, I do for them: for my mother, who believed in my dreams, and for my sister, who continues to support me every step of the way."

In addition to her PhD, Ramudzuli is also pursuing a master's in public health, specialising in epidemiology and biostatistics. Her passion for discovery is matched by her desire to contribute meaningfully to the fight against TB, embodying the spirit of scientific inquiry and resilience. Her work and journey highlight the power of personal and professional support in pushing the boundaries of science.