Uganda: Kisoro Breathes Easy As Two Quarantined Patients Test Negative for Mpox

KISORO — In a welcome relief for Kisoro residents, two patients who had been quarantined at Kisoro Hospital's isolation center have tested negative for Mpox, according to the Uganda National Health Laboratory Service (UNHLS) in Kampala.

Dr Emmanuel Bahane, the medical superintendent at Kisoro Hospital, confirmed the negative test results, saying it was a relief.

"We are relieved that the test results came back negative. The patients will continue to receive close monitoring and symptom management from our health workers."

Kisoro Hospital screens over 200 suspected Mpox cases daily, with patients presenting symptoms such as a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, fever, headache, muscle aches, and back pain.

"Vigilance is crucial in controlling the spread of Mpox. We urge the public to report any suspicious symptoms immediately," Dr Bahane emphasised.

Emmanuel Ainebyoona, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, assured that the ministry is actively monitoring and testing for Mpox and remains committed to promptly responding to any new cases.

Health officials continue to stress the importance of hand hygiene, proper mask-wearing, and avoiding close contact with suspected cases.

Since July 2022, Uganda has reported four confirmed Mpox cases. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.