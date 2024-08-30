Uganda: Faith Leaders Pledge to Foster Peace, Justice, and Unity

Religious leaders from various faiths and denominations across Uganda have united under the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) to address the country's pressing social, political, and economic challenges.

In a two-day consultation and training session focused on advocacy and social cohesion, held at Jevine Hotel in Kampala from August 28 to 29, 2024, the leaders issued a commitment document outlining their shared vision for the "Uganda We Want."

The training was organized by the All Africa Conference of Churches in collaboration with the IRCU and the Inter-Religious Council for Eastern Africa.

The faith leaders voiced deep concern over the rising levels of poverty, injustice, marginalization, corruption, and political polarization, which they said continue to divide Ugandans

. They emphasized their sacred responsibility to guide their communities toward lasting peace, justice, and unity, inspired by the teachings of their religious scriptures.

"As religious leaders, we are called to be peacemakers, advocates for justice, and voices of hope in troubled times," they affirmed in their statement.

The leaders pledged to be the voice for the voiceless, standing up for the vulnerable, the poor, and the marginalised.

They committed to promoting fairness and speaking out against corruption, injustice, and societal divisions.

They emphasized that true peace is not merely the absence of conflict but requires justice, equity, and love. Citing Matthew 5:9, they vowed to bridge divides and promote reconciliation among communities: "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Recognizing Uganda's rich diversity of ethnic communities, cultures, languages, and beliefs, the leaders stressed that unity does not mean uniformity.

They called on all Ugandans to embrace their differences while working together for the common good, drawing on the wisdom of 1 Corinthians 12:12-13.

Action Plan for a Better Uganda

Promoting Dialogue and Reconciliation: Encouraging open conversations within and between communities to foster understanding, unity, reconciliation, and healing.

Speaking Out Against Injustice: Using their platforms to support policies that promote equity and fairness.

Supporting the Marginalized: Advocating for those most affected by social, political, and economic challenges.

Leading by Example: Demonstrating the values of peace, love, and justice through their actions and decisions.Uniting in Prayer: Organizing prayer meetings and interfaith gatherings to seek divine intervention and guidance for the nation.

The faith leaders are dedicated to implementing the various initiatives proposed by mainstream faith institutions, Inter-faith Women of Uganda, and the Youth Inter-faith Network of Uganda.

Their actions are guided by a commitment to the love of God and serving one another in humility and grace.

"May our plans and actions be guided by the love of God, who calls us to serve one another in humility and grace. Amen."