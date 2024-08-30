Uganda: Machete-Wielding Attackers Injure Three in Kassanda

KASSANDA | — Fear has gripped Nabutiti Village in Bukuya Constituency, Kassanda District, following a violent attack by machete-wielding assailants that left three people injured.

The attack took place around 10:30pm when unidentified armed men stormed the home of Nanjovu, the daughter of Mzee Kabibu.

Lawrence Mbogga, the LC I Chairman for Nabutiti, recounted the harrowing incident.

"When they attacked Nanjovu, they injured one person who is still nursing wounds. The assailants fled the scene when locals tried to pursue them," Mbogga said.

The attackers then targeted another family in the area, that of Kamya Ssebaddawo, also known as 'Muteregga omuwumuzze,' injuring both him and his wife, Agnes Zawedde.

"Kamya sustained cuts on his head and hands, while his wife suffered similar injuries," Mbogga added.

The victims are currently receiving treatment at Hajji Kyambadde Medical Clinics in Bukuya.

Florence Mukalazi, a neighbor to the victims, told the Nile Post that she received a distress call around 10pm.

"When we arrived, we found Kamya and his wife bleeding profusely. We rushed them to the clinic as they were in critical condition," Mukalazi said.

Another neighbor, Naloongo Kalege, reported that the attackers also stole belongings, including cash, from Kamya's house.

"When we reached the house, it was in disarray, and it was clear they had taken some valuables and money," Kalege stated.

Kalege further described the severity of the attack on Kamya's wife.

"They kicked her in the chest and cut her face in several places. We are hoping for a quick recovery," she said.

As of press time, locals were still searching for the assailants, and the police had not yet released any statement regarding the incident.

This story is still developing.