Africa Stands At the Centre of SA's Foreign Policy - President Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has asserted that Africa stands firmly at the centre of South Africa's foreign policy.

The President said South Africa was firmly committed to strengthening the African Union (AU) as an instrument of peace, stability, integration and development on the continent.

"South Africa plays a leading role on several continental issues. We are, for example, the chair of the Presidential Infrastructure Champion Initiative. We are currently the AU Champion on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response," he said.

The President was responding to Questions for Oral Reply in the National Assembly in Parliament, Cape Town on Thursday.

An uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Member of Parliament (MP) had asked the President to justify the Republic's foreign policy which according to the MP, often seems to be more aligned with Western interests than with the needs of the African continent and what steps the President has taken to ensure that the Republic remains a leader in promoting African unity and self-determination.

President Ramaphosa added that South Africa has been working closely with other countries towards the full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area, which is set to eliminate trade barriers, boost intra-African trade and advance prosperity for all of Africa.

"We continue to work within the African Union to end several ongoing conflicts on the continent and restore constitutional and democratic government to countries that have recently experienced coups.

"We are currently involved in supporting the people of Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan and other countries to ensure that there is peace and stability on the continent," he said.

The President noted that as the AU Chair in 2020, South Africa led the continental response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This involved overseeing a continent-wide strategy, setting up innovative online platforms to access essential medical supplies, mobilising international funding and securing vaccines.

Championing the African agenda

"South Africa has consistently championed the African agenda on the world stage. South Africa successfully advocated for the inclusion of the African Union as a fully-fledged member of the G20.

"We have indicated that we will place the interests of the African continent prominently on the agenda of our G20 Presidency next year," the President said.

President Ramaphosa further highlighted that South Africa has stressed the value of the BRICS alliance to advancing Africa's developmental agenda. As Chair of BRICS last year, South Africa invited representatives from other African countries to attend the summit hosted in Johannesburg.

Forty-six African countries attended, including 20 Heads of State and Government.

Non-alignment

The President emphasised that South Africa pursues an independent foreign policy.

"Through our foreign policy, we aim to promote our national interest based on the protection and promotion of our national sovereignty and constitutional order.

"The key pillars of our foreign policy include the promotion of human rights, peace and stability and the strengthening of trade and investment ties with other countries," he said.

Since the advent of democracy, South Africa has taken a position of non-alignment, meaning that it has chosen not to align itself with any of the major global powers or blocs.

"Instead, our country strives to work with all countries for global peace and development.

"We are guided by our own values and principles. And we are firmly committed to advancing the development and prosperity of the continent that we call home," the President said.

Angola

Among other questions, the President was asked by an Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) MP on his recent visit to Angola. During the visit, President Ramaphosa extended an invitation to President João Lourenço for an official visit to the Republic.

The President was asked whether the invitation he has extended to his Angolan counterpart, will involve initiating discussions on combating illicit trade and illegal substances that may be in transit between the two countries in order to protect the assets of the African continent, such as its minerals and wildlife.

In his response, the President said the agenda for the meeting between the two Heads of State was currently being developed and it was envisaged that various Ministers will assist the two Heads of State in preparing for the visit.

"Within this context, the Ministers will have an opportunity to reflect on safety and security matters, including the trade and transport of illegal substances between the two countries.

"They would then be able to present a report and recommendations to the Heads of State during the State Visit," he said.