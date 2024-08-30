South Africa: Call for Stronger Social Partnerships

KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) MEC, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has called for better social partnership involvement in developing medium to long-term responses to disasters and in assisting families in need.

Buthelezi made the call during the handover of a new house to the Jikela family, who lost five members to the devastating Durban floods of 2022.

The construction of the new house was made possible by a non-profit organisation, the Mahlasedi Foundation.

The floods tragically claimed the lives of Princess Bonakele Jikela, her children Yenzokuhle and Elimiyo, as well as the children of Princess Sindisiwe Jikela, Akhile, and Zekhethelo.

In response, the Mahlasedi Foundation, led by Pastor Bert Pretorius, constructed a seven-bedroom home for the surviving family members.

The house was officially handed over this week at the Georgedale site of the Church of the Holy Ghost, which donated the land for this purpose.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Buthelezi commended the foundation for stepping in to provide a lasting solution for a family that had lost everything.

"This clearly indicates the importance of social partners taking up some of the responsibilities often left to the government alone, particularly in finding long-term solutions to the needs that face our communities, especially in the wake of disasters," Buthelezi said.

The event was also attended by Transport and Human Settlements MEC, Siboniso Duma, and Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL), Blessed Gwala, who played key roles in coordinating efforts between the family, the foundation, and the church to ensure the success of the project.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Prince Philemon kaTshelendoda kaDinuzulu expressed deep appreciation for the support the family has received.

"The assistance we have received following the tragedy that struck our family is deeply appreciated. We are thankful to all who made this day possible, especially the Mahlasedi Foundation and Pastor Bert Pretorius," he said.