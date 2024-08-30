South Africa: Zikalala Calls for the Participation of Women in the Built Industry

Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister, Sihle Zikalala, has called for more work to be done to ensure the participation of women in the built industry including the use of preferential procurement to target women-run businesses.

Zikalala was speaking on the first day of the two-day South African Women In Construction (SAWIC) policy and elective conference in Jeppestown, Johannesburg on Thursday.

The Deputy Minister promised to continue engaging with SAWIC in order to advance transformation of the built environment by prioritising the empowerment of black women as a designated group.

SAWIC is an organisation empowering women within the construction and Built Environment industry. The organisation, founded in 1997, will elect new leadership following challenges within the organisation that led to not hosting an elective conference in 2022 and 2023.

"We look to your conference to adopt policies and programmes that will ensure that collectively, we change the face of the construction industry and unlock the industry's true potential," Zikalala said.

"Taking place at a time where our government, led by National Treasury, is consulting on finalising infrastructure procurement regulations in line with the newly enacted Public Procurement Act, we hope your conference will reflect on the Act and how women will benefit from it."

Zikalala expressed confidence in the newly-elected leadership and that the policy proposals from the conference will assist government to drive inclusive growth and job creation, reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living while building a capable, ethical and a developmental state.

"More needs to be done to ensure the meaningful participation of women. We make an impassioned plea that the private sector must work with us to develop the skills pipeline in both the construction and property sectors.

"Our programmes must address skills shortages among women in particular while increasing business opportunities for them," he said.

The Deputy Minister's comments come as Women's Month which is commemorated in August, draws to a close.

This year's commemoration of Women's Day on 9 August, marked 68 years to the day since 20 000 women of diverse backgrounds from across South Africa marched on the Union Buildings to protest against the extension of pass laws to women.