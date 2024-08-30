Egypt Sets Plan to Green Main Thoroughfares Nationwide - Minister of Environment

30 August 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad has confirmed that afforestation is a key priority for the state and there is a comprehensive plan to green the main thoroughfares across the republic, with a particular focus on Cairo Governorate.

This initiative is being carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Social Solidarity, the Ministry of Education, and various civil society organizations dedicated to environmental causes, the Minister added

She highlighted that the unified environment law is nearing completion.

After being presented to the Egyptian Senate, this legislation will address several environmental issues, including afforestation, climate change, biodiversity, and pollution reduction.

The ministry will also focus on developing a communication strategy and launching afforestation and cleaning campaigns in schools throughout the republic's governorates in the near future, Fouad said.

