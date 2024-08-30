Zimbabwe: Decommissioning of Prince Edward Waterworks Sparks Fears of Humanitarian Crisis in Harare

The recent decommissioning of the Prince Edward water purification plant by the City of Harare has raised alarms, with the Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) warning of a looming humanitarian disaster if urgent measures are not implemented.

The decision to halt operations at the plant comes amid a severe shortage of raw water from the Seke and Harava Dams, exacerbated by the ongoing El Niño-induced drought.

CHRA expressed grave concerns over the water crisis, highlighting the daily loss of 70-80 megaliters of water since the decommissioning. The stoppage of water production, which previously contributed 350 megaliters per day, has significantly widened the water supply deficit in Harare and Chitungwiza, leaving residents in dire straits.

"The lack of raw water in the Seke and Harava dams due to the El Niño-induced drought is a stark reminder of the impacts of climate change. This crisis demands inclusive climate action and disaster risk reduction planning to build resilience," CHRA said

The residents' association also pointed out that the situation is aggravated by unregulated commercial water abstraction, which has lowered the water table, causing many domestic boreholes to dry up.

As residents increasingly turn to groundwater, CHRA urged for regular chemical and biological testing to ensure water safety.

"There's a common belief that borehole water is pure and clean, but scientific evidence from western suburbs shows most boreholes are contaminated. This highlights the need for end-user water purification methods, such as chlorine tablets," the statement added.

CHRA further lamented the destruction of Harare's wetlands, critical to the city's water supply. They called for genuine dialogue between the City of Harare, the Central Government, and residents to address the issue.

"In the coming days, we foresee an increase in conflicts and gender-based violence at public water points as residents compete for scarce resources. Protecting women and girls from violence at these points must be a priority," the association warned

CHRA also criticized the lack of investment in water infrastructure, which has strained the health sector as authorities struggle to respond to waterborne disease outbreaks.

They urged the Government of Zimbabwe to expedite the completion of Kunzvi Dam as an alternative raw water source.

CHRA called for both domestic and international resource mobilization to address the deepening water crisis, stressing that water accessibility, quality, and availability must remain top priorities for both the central government and the City of Harare.