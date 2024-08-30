Zimbabwe: Harare City Council Chambers Erupt Over Controversial Land Sales

30 August 2024
263Chat (Harare)

Tensions flared in the Harare City Council chambers yesterday when Audit Chairperson Cllr Blessing Duma clashed with Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume over allegations of unauthorized land sales by land developers Shelter Zimbabwe and Pure Gold.

The heated exchange began after Cllr Duma raised concerns about the two companies selling residential stands without formal contracts with the council.

Duma accused the Mayor of attempting to sideline critical issues highlighted by the audit committee.

"You imply with the Nanotech personals that they made us pay money which was not part of the agreement between us and them, and now you say it is an HR issue. No, it seems like you have something against the audit committee, but it is good--it shows that you are working," Duma charged.

Mayor Mafume, spotting the growing tension in the room, called for an adjournment. The meeting was paused for thirty minutes, during which council members convened behind closed doors.

When the session resumed, Cllr Duma was notably absent, having left following the contentious debate.

According to the minutes of the audit committee, the contracts with Shelter Zimbabwe and Pure Gold were officially terminated on August 8th, 2023.

"On 8th August, 2023, the Education, Health, Housing and Community Services and Licensing Committee had recommended to Council: (1) That Council notes the legal opinion rendered by Messers Gambe Law Group on Pure Gold and Shelter Zimbabwe Agreements; (2) That Council adopts the recommendation to terminate the agreements and enter into agreements on fresh terms that capture what is on the ground," the minutes state.

The Audit Committee further noted that any activities conducted by these companies were illegal, given the lack of existing contracts with the City of Harare.

The committee's report recommended that the matter be referred to both the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and the Police Anti-Corruption Unit (PACU) for investigation.

Additionally, the committee proposed that any council employees involved with these companies be subjected to disciplinary action.

"That all employees found to be involved in the alleged illegal dealings with Pure Gold and Shelter Zimbabwe be referred to a Disciplinary Committee on the stated charges." read the minutes

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.