Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Oversees Drug Seizure and Destruction

Mogadishu, Somalia — Mogadishu Mayor Yusuf Hussein Jimale (Madaale) on Thursday observed a significant operation by the Somali Police Force, which culminated in the seizure of a substantial amount of narcotics, including alcohol and cannabis, known locally as Hashiis.

The confiscated drugs were later incinerated on the outskirts of the Karaan District.

Mayor Jimale commended the police for their efforts in combating drug trafficking within the capital. He issued a stern warning to those involved in drug use and trafficking, emphasizing that they would be prosecuted under the law.

The destruction of the narcotics was witnessed by key officials including Mohamed Ahmed Diriye (Yabooh), the Deputy Commissioner of Security and Politics for the Banadir Region, Moalim Mahdi, Commander of the General Division of the Banadir Regional Police, along with several district governors and other regional officials.

This event marks a significant step in Mogadishu's ongoing battle against drug-related crimes.