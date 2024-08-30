Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Oversees Drug Seizure and Destruction

30 August 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Mogadishu Mayor Yusuf Hussein Jimale (Madaale) on Thursday observed a significant operation by the Somali Police Force, which culminated in the seizure of a substantial amount of narcotics, including alcohol and cannabis, known locally as Hashiis.

The confiscated drugs were later incinerated on the outskirts of the Karaan District.

Mayor Jimale commended the police for their efforts in combating drug trafficking within the capital. He issued a stern warning to those involved in drug use and trafficking, emphasizing that they would be prosecuted under the law.

The destruction of the narcotics was witnessed by key officials including Mohamed Ahmed Diriye (Yabooh), the Deputy Commissioner of Security and Politics for the Banadir Region, Moalim Mahdi, Commander of the General Division of the Banadir Regional Police, along with several district governors and other regional officials.

This event marks a significant step in Mogadishu's ongoing battle against drug-related crimes.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.