Somalia: Auditor and Accountant General Grilled By House Finance Committee

30 August 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Finance Committees of both houses of the Parliament of the Federal Republic of Somalia convened today for special sessions with senior financial officials, including National Auditor Ahmed Isse Gutale and Accountant General Abdirahman Mohamed Anas.

During the meetings, Gutale and Anas provided detailed reports on various national projects, discussing their progress, future directions, and the obstacles encountered in their execution.

The parliamentarians were keen to understand the roles played by the National Auditor's Office and the Accountant General's Office in overseeing these projects.

The discussions also covered the implementation strategies of ongoing initiatives across the country, with committee members posing questions to gain deeper insights into financial oversight and project management.

These meetings are part of a series of sessions the Finance Committees have been conducting over the past few days, focusing on the scrutiny of the national budget and associated projects.

