South Africa: Government of National Unity a Major Boon for South Africa and the ANC

opinion

The ANC does not have systems in place to cleanse itself. The opposition parties will compel the ANC to cleanse itself as an existential matter or else it will be voted out in 2026. The GNU will be the wake-up call for the ANC.

Listen to this article 9 min Listen to this article 9 min The Government of National Unity marks the initial step towards South African state recovery and of ANC recovery. It will be the first time in more than 20 years that the ministers, deputy ministers, directors-general of the ministries and board members of state-owned enterprises can be held accountable by members of Parliament and not exclusively by Luthuli House.

Luthuli House failed to hold the ministers, deputy ministers and directors-general accountable, leading to the deterioration of the South African state and government.

State-owned enterprises such as Eskom, Transnet, Prasa, Denel and the Post Office were destroyed, road infrastructure has been left with potholes everywhere, while street lights and traffic lights have been vandalised and sold as scrap. Water treatment plants such as at Hammanskraal and Makhanda in the Eastern Cape have been left in a dire state.

When the ANC had a majority in Parliament with more than 50% of the national vote, ministers and deputy ministers did what they liked instead of what the country needed, without any reprimands from Luthuli House.

Under the Jacob Zuma presidency, this political elite regarded the ANC as being more important than...