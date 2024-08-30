Mozambique: Campaigning Without Punch-ups

A main form of campaigning is parades and caravans of supporters - in cars, on bicycles, on foot - with party banners. When caravans meet, they often exchange insults and even fight. But as these two pictures show, in practice local political figures all know each other and electoral competition need not be confrontations.

In Vilankulo, Inhambane, Frelimo and Renamo caravans crossed paths on Tuesday, but, unlike what has been normal, the atmosphere was festive: they talked, shook hands and embraced.

And in Beira Frelimo and MDM brigades in the Pioneiros neighbourhood, crossed paths in an atmosphere of peace and opolitical co-existence

Also in Beira Peaceful political co-existence was shown by a car flying a Frelimo flag was parked in the yard of the MDM Beira political delegation.

In Gorongosa town, the Renamo and Frelimo motorcades crossed path without incident.

But on Wednesday (28 August), Frelimo and Renamo brigades crossed paths in the Muhala Expansão neighbourhood, near the Namuatho school, in Nampula City, and swapped accusations which almost led to blows. This began when Renamo members and supporters were campaigning door to door, and singing accusatory and offensive songs against members of Frelimo. In the songs, Renamo accused Frelimo of promoting terrorism in Cabo Delgado with the purpose of taking human lives. In response, Frelimo called Renamo an enemy of peace.