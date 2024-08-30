Mozambique: Schools Close So Teachers Can Campaign For Frelimo

30 August 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

The Ministry of Education is tightly controlled by Frelimo. Teachers and school directors are expected to campaign and vote for Frelimo. Often, all teachers are registered at a single polling station to facilitate party control. And there have been widespread reports of schools closed this week, as teachers (and sometimes their pupils) campaign.

The school term should have begun Monday, but teachers have not shown up this week Marraca Primary School, in the Luluti administrative post, Nampula. In Rapale district, Nampula, pupils in uniform were seen in the Frelimo motorcade.
Frelimo in Vilankulo, Inhambane, instructed teachers to suspend classes, in order to support the party in publicising its election manifesto.
Many schools in Lago, Niassa province, did not open for the start of the term due to the involvement of the teachers in the election campaign. One was Matauale Primary School, in  Metangula.


In Namacurra, in Zambézia province, the district administrator, Abílio Xavier Moura, led the a Frelimo parade to the Namatida Rio Primary School, in Mexixine locality. The classes were interrupted.
Frelimo is forcing the directors of the schools in Maganja da Costa, Zambezia, to pay 500 meticais ($8) to support the election campaign.
In Funhalouro, Inhambane, a classroom is being used for the Frelimo Party campaign.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.