Kenya: Human Rights Groups to Present Names of Those Abducted to President Ruto

Nairobi Kenya — Human Rights activist groups said they will send a delegation to State House on September 4 to present a list of those killed and disappeared to the President in efforts to stop extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances in the country.

Speaking on Friday, Vocal Africa group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hussein Khalid said extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances have become a major human rights concern in the country since the onset of GenZ protests.

Khalid also questioned the delayed DNA results two months after retrieving at least 42 women's bodies from the Kware dumpsite in Embakasi, demanding justice.

He called on the government to own up to the escape of prime suspect of the Kware Killing Collins Jumaisi.

"We can no longer remain silent over the issue. Justice must be done now. These tragic discoveries remind us of the urgent need for justice and accountability. We stand with the families as they seek answers and fight for the truth," Khalid said.

The suspect Jumaisi escaped with 12 other Eritreans who had been detained at the station for illegal immigration from Gigiri Police station.

Additionally, the Police Reforms Working Group, a human rights lobby, also raised concerns about three individuals who the group claims are still missing and were abducted on the 19th of August in Kitengela during the Gen Z protests.

The Lobby team described the situation, stating that Bob Njagi, Aslam Longton, and Jamil Longton have been missing for eleven days now in unclear circumstances, which demonstrates a total disregard for the rule of law.

"We call upon Inspector General of Police to investigate and reveal the identities of the men who abducted the three men and have them presented before court of competent jurisdiction in line with the constitutional provisions and orders issued by the High Court," read a statement.

The Lobby has however called on President Ruto to uphold the promise of addressing the rising cases of enforced disappearances, abductions, arbitrary arrest and ensure all state agencies abide by law when executing arrests.

They called ion the government to take immediate responsibility to hold those responsible in these violations accountable and prevent further occurrences.

"Your current leadership on this matter is crucial in restoring justice and upholding the human rights of all Kenyans. We call on the National Assembly to remain seized by and act on these constitutional violations and enact legislations to protect Kenyans against forced disappearance, abductions, and investigate those responsible for such," read the statement.

This comes as the country celebrates the International Day for Victims of Enforced Disappearance usually held every year on August 30.

On 21 December 2010, a United Nations General Assembly resolution expressed "deep concern at the increase in incidents of enforced or involuntary disappearances in various regions of the world, including arrest, detention and abduction, when these are part of or amount to enforced disappearances, and at the increasing number of reports concerning harassment, ill-treatment and intimidation of witnesses to disappearances or relatives of disappeared persons."

The same resolution welcomed the adoption of the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearances, and declared 30 August the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.