Kenya: More Trouble At KMSF As Rallies Commission Chairman Onyoni Resigns

30 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Wrangles at the Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) are no nowhere to end soon after the Rallies Commission Chairman Richard Onyoni resigned on Friday.

Onyoni cited lack of leadership from the Kenya Motorsport Federation Board Of Directors and Motorsport Council, which has led to internal wrangles, that is severely impacting their mandate to perform.

"As the Chairman of the Rallies Commission and on behalf of the Rally Commission members we would hereby wish to inform you of our immediate resignation as the appointed members of the Rallies Commission," Onyoni penned in a letter to Motorsport Council Chairman.

This came after current chairman Maina Muturi was replaced by veteran rally administrator Jim Kahumbura on an interim capacity.

