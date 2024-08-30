Kenya: 11 Percent of Kenya's Clean Energy Supplied By Lake Turkana Wind

Nairobi — Lake Turkana Wind Power generated 1,481 gigawatt-hours of clean energy last year that was injected into the national grid.

This output accounted for 11.04 percent of the country's total electricity generation, according to LTWP's 2023 sustainability report.

The wind farm says its contributions have played a crucial role in Kenya's push towards cleaner energy sources.

LTPW CEO Max Schiff said last year's generation helped prevent 605,428 tons of CO2 emissions, cutting the nation's carbon footprint.

"This report is a testament to our unwavering dedication to sustainable development. Our project not only provides clean, renewable energy but also positively impacts the local community by improving access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities," he said.

Kenya has been actively investing in renewable energy to address its growing power needs while combating climate change.

In May, the government and the European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, launched the Kenya Green Resilient Electricity System Programme, which will support the nation's goal of a complete 100 percent transition to clean power generation by 2030.

The programme aims to boost Kenya's sustainable energy efforts by providing critical investments to expand the country's production of green electricity as well as improving grid stability and efficiency.

Kenya sources up to 91 percent of its energy from renewable sources, including 47 percent from geothermal, 30 percent hydro, 12 percent wind, and 2 percent solar energy.

According to Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen), the country has the potential to increase its capacity to as much as 10,000 MW of geothermal energy, which would more than match peak demand in Kenya, which is currently about 2,000 MW.