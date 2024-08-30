Uganda: Singer Nina Roz to Challenge Begumisa for Sembabule MP Seat

Singer Nina Kankunda, alias Nina Roz, has joined the National Unity Platform (NUP) and announced her intention to run for the Sembabule District Woman MP seat in the 2026 elections.

The announcement was made during a welcome event at the NUP headquarters.

NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, endorsed Roz's candidacy and urged artists to participate in the political movement to drive national change.

Kyagulanyi emphasised that while various professions have historically led efforts to improve Uganda, it is now the musicians' turn to contribute.

He expressed confidence in Roz's ability to make a significant impact with the party's support.

Roz, who has returned to school to further her education, is determined to succeed in her political bid.

Her candidacy has stirred the political landscape, with concerns that incumbent MP Mary Begumisa of the National Resistance Movement NRM may face significant competition.

Begumisa, elected in 2021, will now contend with the high-profile singer.

The event also marked a significant influx of new members into the NUP. Over 270 individuals, including former MPs from the NRM who had lost their seats in 2021, joined the party.

Kyagulanyi addressed the crowd, emphasizing that the NUP's mission goes beyond political positions, focusing on broader national liberation and reform.

He criticised the current government's mismanagement of resources and called for a unified effort to address Uganda's challenges.