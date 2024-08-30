Uganda to Host Conference On Tax Policies to Boost Local Investment

30 August 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

The Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development has scheduled a major conference on tax incentives, policies, and administration aimed at Ugandan investors.

Scheduled for September 4, 2024, at Hotel Africana in Kampala, the conference aims to stimulate local investment and foster economic growth.

In a statement, Evelyn Anite, the state minister of investment and riivatization, emphasised the significance of the conference, noting that it will provide a platform for stakeholders to review the current tax framework and its impact on Uganda's economy.

"This conference is a key initiative in our efforts to align tax policies with national economic objectives and ensure a conducive environment for investors," she said.

The conference will cover several critical topics, including a comprehensive review of the tax framework, discussions on incentives available to local investors in sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, and ICT, and the importance of efficient tax administration in enhancing Uganda's attractiveness as an investment destination.

Minister Anite highlighted the conference's focus on digital conformity marks and the mechanisms for resolving tax disputes, aimed at ensuring fairness and transparency within the tax system.

"We are committed to optimizing our tax system to support Ugandan investors and drive sustainable growth," she added.

The Ministry expects the conference to result in actionable outcomes that will further improve Uganda's investment climate, promoting greater participation by local investors in the nation's economic development.

Recently ,manufacturers of beauty and personal care products have expressed concern about rising operational costs, citing recent policy changes made without industry consultation.

The manufacturers specifically point to the Uganda National Bureau of Standards' introduction of the Digital Conformity Mark, which they say has greatly increased their certification expenses.

