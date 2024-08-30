Uganda: Cwinya-Ai Keeps Eyes On 2nd Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open Title

Joseph Cwinya-ai continues his bid for a second Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open title, hoping that the jinx that hit the pressure group on day 2 does not strike again in round 3 today.

"I am happy to lead. At the same time, I am shocked to be leading. I made some mistakes during the round," Cwinya-ai told Kawowo Sports at Entebbe Golf Club.

Kenya's Adel Balala and Uganda's Abdul Kakeeto got off to a flying start with scores of 69 and 70, but collapsed on day two with 82 and 78 to fall off the pace. Balal had close to an error-free round on Wednesday that included four eagles.

The day-one leaders however remained two of the only 4 under par performances after Day 2 Thursday, with current leader Cwinya-ai at +4 after 36 holes. Defending champion Godfrey Nsubuga is at +11, well off the pace with today's and tomorrow's rounds to go.

Last year, Nsubuga led from start to finish, as he secured his first Uganda Open golf title with a record score 275 strokes (13-under-par) at the UGC course at Kitante.

Johnnie Walker is the headline sponsor of this 83rd Amateur Open that has attracted players from Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, South Sudan and Rwanda

The 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Open will return next week with the Pro-Am and the Professionals Open, concluding an exciting chapter of this year's tournament.

It started last week, with Iddy Hussein Madina winning arguably the most dramatic Johnnie Walker Uganda Ladies Golf Open title in memory. She recovered from playing a wrong ball on no.11 to claw her way back to the top after an inexplicable capitulation by Martha Babirye and Hawa Wanyeche.

LIVE SCORES/SCOREBOARD

Uganda Amateur Golf Open Winners since 1932

1932 - H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1933 - H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1934 - R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club)

1935 - J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club)

1936 - J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun)

1937 - H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1938 - R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club)

1939 - J.E Higginson

1940 - 1947 NOT HELD

1948 - D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club)

1949 - A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club)

1950 - N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club)

1951 - N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club)

1952 - J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club)

1953 - R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club)

1954 - M.Johnson (Kabalae Golf Club)

1955 - J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

1956 - J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

1957 - Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

1958 - Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club)

1959 - Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

1960 - Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1961 - Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1962 - Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1963 - John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1964 - John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1965 - Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)

1966 - John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1967 - I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club)

1968 - G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club)

1969 - M.Rajab(Nairobi Golf Club)

1970 - M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club)

1971 - J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club)

1972 - Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club)

1973 - Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club)

1974 - Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club)

1975 - Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club)

1976 - Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1977 - Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1978 - Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1979 - 1980 - Not held

1981 - Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1982 - Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1983 - Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club)

1984 - John Mucheru (Uganda Golf Club)

1985 - Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1986 - Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1987 - Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1988 - Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1989 - Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club)

1990- Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club)

1991 - Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1992 - Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1993 - John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club)

1994 - Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1995 - Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1996 - Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1997 - Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

1998 - Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

1999 - Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

2000 - Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2001 - Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2002 - Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2003 - Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

2004 - David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club)

2005 - Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

2006 - Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club)

2007 - Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club)

2008 - George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club)

2009 - Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

2010 - Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club)

2011 -Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club)

2012 - Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club)

2013 - Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

2014 - Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club)

2015 - Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2016 - Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2017 - Ronald Rugumayo (Tooro Golf Club)

2018 - Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2019 - Daniel Nduva (Nyali Golf and Country Club)

2020 - John Lejirma (Kenya Railway Golf Club)

2021 - Joseph Cwinya-ai (Tooro Golf Club)

2022 - Andrew Ssekibejja (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa Club)

2023 - Godfrey Nsubuga ( Mehta club)

2024 - ................