Somalia: Al-Shabaab Attack in Central Somalia Kills One, Injures Thirteen

1 September 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Buloburde, Somalia — At least one person was killed and thirteen others injured in a teashop explosion in Buloburde, Somalia, on Saturday, local officials reported.

The blast, attributed to an improvised explosive device (IED), occurred in the Hantiwadaag neighborhood, a hub often crowded with locals, security personnel, and militia.

A local security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Al-Shabaab militants likely carried out the attack. A search operation was underway following the incident.

The most critically injured were transported by air to Mogadishu for treatment, highlighting the inadequacy of local medical facilities to manage severe trauma cases. This latest incident adds to the series of violent attacks in Buloburde, a town roughly 219 kilometers from Mogadishu, which has become a frequent target for Al-Shabaab.

In a similar incident last September, a car bomb detonated in the town's market, leading to nearly ten fatalities, with many victims being women and children. Al-Shabaab's strategy also includes targeting critical infrastructure like bridges, which are essential for local mobility.

Despite the deployment of Djiboutian troops as part of the African Union Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) since 2014, Al-Shabaab maintains significant influence in Buloburde, effectively blockading the town and disrupting supply routes. This has forced reliance on air transport for essential goods and medical emergencies.

The attack underscores the persistent security issues in Somalia, where despite international efforts, insurgent groups like Al-Shabaab continue to pose a significant threat. It calls for reevaluating security strategies and a deeper look into the underlying issues fueling such violence.

