Malawi: In Malawi, a Budding Musician Defies Old Age, Discrimination

Blantyre, Malawi — A 72-year-old woman has shot to music stardom in Malawi, challenging societal norms in a country where elderly people are often abused, tortured or even killed over false accusations of witchcraft.

Christina Malaya, now popularly known by her stage name, Jetu, is breaking the internet with her amapiano-style tracks.

Jetu started her music career last year, at the age of 71 -- soon after the death of her husband, in central Malawi, where she was staying.

Relatives suggested she go to Blantyre to stay with grandchildren. Those grandchildren were "doing music," she said, and asked her to join them as a way to overcome her loneliness and boredom.

Under the management of her grandson, musician Blessings Kazembe, popularly known as Emmu Dee, Jetu has released three powerful singles: "Wakalamba Wafuna," "Chakwaza" and "Simunatchene."

Her fans and admirers have crowned her the Malawian queen of amapiano -- a subgenre of South African house music -- which dominates the music scene in Malawi.

Jetu is excited that music has allowed her to go places she never dreamed of visiting, including Johannesburg and Cape Town when she performed in South Africa in June.

Her talent has earned her recognition as an ambassador for elderly people in Malawi, helping to reduce attacks and killings. Older people in Malawi are faced with attacks and killings on suspicion of practicing witchcraft even though Malawi law does not recognize witchcraft.

Andrew Kavala, executive director of the Malawi Network of Older Persons' Organizations, told VOA that in 2023, his organization recorded 25 killings and 87 cases of violence, including setting fire to homes and assault. That was up from 2022's 17 deaths.

So far in 2024, he said, 17 elderly people have been killed and 89 have been abused.

Kavala said his organization chose Jetu as an ambassador for elderly Malawians because of her strong appeal to youth, who studies show make 86% of the witchcraft accusations.

"We are trying to explore means through which Jetu can use her platform to convey the message to the youth, 'Stop bullying, stop abusing elderly persons,"' he said.

Malawi's youthful and renowned fashion designer Xandria Kawanga, owner of the House of Xandria fashion brand, has started to dress Jetu for events.

"Most people at her age have already given up or they feel they cannot do anything, entertainment or arts, because they are old now," Kawanga said "So, I thought one of the best ways [to help] is to complement her art and to give her that push."

Jetu and her grandson/manager, Emmu Dee, are working to promote their new song, which has a video that was was produced this month.