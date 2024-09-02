The newly forged alliance between Egypt and Somalia has thrown Ethiopia into a state of alarm, revealing deep-rooted insecurities and power struggles in the Horn of Africa. This partnership has rattled the fragile regional balance, with Ethiopia's leadership showing clear signs of panic.

The question is, why is Ethiopia so disturbed by the newfound relationship between Cairo and Mogadishu? The answer lies in the strategic foresight and bold diplomacy of Somalia's leadership, which has managed to reposition itself in a high-stakes game of regional politics.

Somalia's Strategic Gambit: A Show of Diplomatic Mastery

Somalia's recent alignment with Egypt marks a significant shift in the Horn of Africa's geopolitical landscape. Rather than being a passive player, Somalia is asserting its agency, indicating that it is no longer content to be overshadowed by regional giants like Ethiopia. By entering into a military alliance with Egypt, Somalia has demonstrated a keen understanding of its geopolitical leverage, turning its strategic location into a valuable asset.

The deal between Egypt and Somalia, which includes the potential deployment of up to 10,000 Egyptian troops to Somalia by the end of the year, is a bold move that challenges the status quo. Ethiopia's response--warning that it "cannot stand idle"--underscores the level of concern inAddis Ababa. For years, Ethiopia has positioned itself as the regional hegemon, exerting influence over its neighbors with relative ease. Somalia's assertive diplomacy is challenging this long-standing dominance.

Historical Rivalries and Contemporary Fears

At the heart of Ethiopia's anxiety lies its deep-seated mistrust of Egypt, a historical adversary with whom it shares contentious and unresolved disputes over the Nile River. For decades, Ethiopia and Egypt have been locked in a bitter battle over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), with Ethiopia aiming to harness the Nile's waters for energy and development, while Egypt fears that the dam will threaten its water security. Against this backdrop, any Egyptian involvement in the region, particularly in a conflict-prone and strategically significant country like Somalia, is viewed with suspicion by Ethiopia.

Ethiopia perceives Egypt's strategic interests in Somalia as potentially extending beyond the stated goal of regional stability. There is a fear in Addis Ababa that Cairo could use its influence in Somalia to encircle Ethiopia and exert pressure in the ongoing Nile dispute. From Ethiopia's perspective, Egyptian military or political presence in Somalia could enable Cairo to build alliances that may counterbalance Ethiopian interests, tightening the noose around its regional ambitions.

Ethiopia's Anxiety: Fear of Losing Influence

Ethiopia's panic is not just about the presence of Egyptian troops in Somalia; it's about losing influence over a region it has long considered its strategic backyard. For years, Ethiopia has played a crucial role in Somalia's internal security, deploying thousands of troops in and ouside the African Union banner to combat Al-Shabaab militants. But now, Somalia has turned the tables, demanding Ethiopia withdraw from its controversial port deal with Somaliland, the breakaway region of Somalia.

Somalia's push to remove Ethiopian forces from its territory is a masterstroke, reflecting a newfound confidence and determination to assert its sovereignty. Ethiopia's protests, framed as concerns over regional stability, mask a deeper fear: that it is losing its grip on a neighbor it once influenced with relative ease.

Domestic Repercussions and Regional Dynamics

On the domestic front, Ethiopia is also wary that Egypt's involvement in Somalia might embolden opposition groups or insurgents within Ethiopia. Egypt has previously been accused, albeit without concrete proof, of providing covert support to groups opposed to the Ethiopian government. While these allegations are often dismissed by Cairo as baseless, the perception alone is enough to cause unease in Addis Ababa.

Regionally, Egypt's involvement could encourage other countries to re-evaluate their positions, potentially drawing more players into the already complex political landscape of Somalia. Countries like Kenya, which has its own vested interests in Somalia, might find themselves caught between supporting Ethiopia or aligning with Somalia or Egypt, leading to a more fragmented regional crisis.

The Power Struggle Over Somaliland: Somalia's Stance on Sovereignty

At the heart of Ethiopia's distress is Somalia's firm stance on its territorial integrity, particularly concerning Somaliland MoU, a self-declared republic that broke away from Somalia over 30 years ago. Ethiopia's decision to sign a 50-year lease with Somaliland for a section of its coastline to build a naval base was seen by Mogadishu as a direct affront, an act of aggression that undermines Somalia's sovereignty.

Somalia's refusal to budge on this issue and its insistence that Ethiopia recognize its sovereignty over Somaliland has caught Ethiopia off guard. By aligning with Egypt, Somalia is sending a clear message: it will not be coerced into accepting Ethiopia's unilateral decisions. This bold stance is a testament to Somalia's commitment to its national interests, regardless of Ethiopia's attempts to pressure or undermine it.

Egypt's Strategic Play: Gaining Leverage in the Horn of Africa

For Egypt, the alliance with Somalia is an opportunity to counterbalance Ethiopia's growing influence in the region, particularly amid the ongoing dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). The GERD has been a source of tension between Egypt and Ethiopia for years, with Egypt viewing the dam as a potential threat to its water security. By forming a partnership with Somalia, Egypt gains a strategic foothold in the Horn of Africa, potentially giving it leverage over Ethiopia in the Nile dispute.

Somalia, on the other hand, stands to benefit from Egyptian military support and economic cooperation. This partnership could help Somalia strengthen its security apparatus, rebuild its institutions, and bolster its position in regional politics. Far from being a passive recipient of foreign influence, Somalia is actively shaping its destiny by forging alliances that serve its national interests.

A New Dawn for Somalia: Redefining Regional Dynamics

Somalia's bold moves have put Ethiopia on the defensive, challenging its assumed role as the regional power broker. While Ethiopia laments about destabilization, it is clear that the real issue, destabilizion, is its reluctance to accept a new balance of power in the Horn of Africa. Somalia, once seen as a failed state, is now emerging as a confident player, ready to engage on its terms,refuse any infringement and defend its sovereignty.

By aligning with Egypt, Somalia is demonstrating that it is a force to be reckoned with, a nation capable of forming strategic alliances to advance its interests. This new direction in Somali foreign policy should be seen as a potential boost for regional stability, not a threat. It shows that Somalia is ready to stand up for itself, actively participate in regional politics, and shape the future of the Horn of Africa.

Ethiopia's Dilemma: Adapt or Perish

Ethiopia's alarm over the Egypt-Somalia alliance reveals its discomfort with a shifting geopolitical reality. Addis Ababa must now decide whether to cling to its old ways of dominanceor to adapt to the new landscape where Somalia is no longer a silent bystander but a key player. The choice is clear: Ethiopia can either continue to view its neighbors through a lens of fear and suspicion or embrace a future of cooperation and mutual respect.

Somalia's assertive diplomacy deserves credit for shaking up the regional order and asserting its right to be treated as an equal. As the Horn of Africa enters a new era, Ethiopia would do well to recognize that a strong, sovereign Somalia is not a threat but a potential partner in building a more stable and prosperous region. The old days of unchecked hegemony are over; it is time for Ethiopia to accept the new realities and work towards a more inclusive and equitable future in the Horn of Africa.

By Abdishakur Ali