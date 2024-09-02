Nigeria: Paralympics 2024 - Nigeria's Eniola Bolaji Falls Short in Semifinal Thriller

1 September 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Nigerian Para-Badminton star Eniola Bolaji made a valiant effort in her semifinal match at the 2024 Paralympics but ultimately fell short against China's Zuxian Xiao in the women's Singles SL3 event.

Despite an intense fight, Bolaji lost 2-0 (16-21, 17-21), narrowly missing a chance to compete for the gold medal.

However, her impressive performance has earned her a spot in the bronze medal match, where she will face Ukraine's Oksana Kozyna on Monday.

Bolaji's journey to the semifinals was historic, as she became the first African Para-athlete to reach the last four in the Para-Badminton event.

Her determination and skill have made her a fan favourite, and Nigerians will be cheering her on as she goes for bronze.

The bronze medal match promises to be an exciting contest, and Bolaji will be looking to make the most of her opportunity to bring home a medal for Nigeria.

