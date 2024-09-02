Uganda: Minister Musasizi Praises Nyaruhanga Archdeaconry for Supporting Local Leadership

2 September 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lukia Nantaba

State Minister of Finance for General Duties, Henry Musasizi, has commended the people of Nyaruhanga Archdeaconry for their unwavering support of local leadership, highlighting this collaboration as a key factor in the district's development success.

Musasizi, who also serves as the Rubanda East MP, made these remarks during a thanksgiving service at Nyaruhanga Church of Uganda, held in honor of Allen Kamusiime, a retired teacher and respected community member.

He emphasized the importance of strong local partnerships in driving development efforts.

"Your support for local leadership has been instrumental in our progress. Together, we can achieve great things," Minister Musasizi stated.

The minister also expressed his gratitude for the warm reception he and other leaders received, attributing it to the various developmental initiatives they have spearheaded in Rubanda District.

"Your appreciation for our efforts motivates us to continue serving," Minister Musasizi added.

The service also celebrated Allen Kamusiime's dedication to education and community service.

"Today, we honor not only Kamusiime's achievements but also the community's commitment to progress," Minister Musasizi noted.

Rubanda District Chairperson Steven Kasyaba reaffirmed the local government's commitment to the community's development.

"We will continue working to transform our district," Kasyaba pledged.

