Uganda: Jose Chameleone Serves Great Memories At Legend in Gold Concert, With I& M Bank On His Side

Legendary singer Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone, put on one of his best shows in recent times as he marked 25 years in the industry, at his sold-out Legend in Gold concert held at the Kampala Serena Hotel .

With I& M Bank Uganda as the official banking partner, the event is as a perfect celebration that saw Chameleone perform almost his entire music catalogue.

The show had no curtain raisers, so Chameleone went straight into business.

Donning a golden robe, the star singer took to the stage at exactly 9:10pm, and he kicked off his performance with his all time classic- Kipepeo.

In an exhibition of respect, all revelers got on their feet in unison, including the entire VIP section.

The event, hosted by TV personality- Dagy Nyce, saw Chameleone perform for 1 hour and 10 minutes, before taking a break.

It was an energetic session dominated by mostly early 2000s bangers like Beyi Kali, Mambo Bado, Befula, Nekolera Maali, Dorotia, Mama Mia, Byansi Byakuleka, Moto Moto, including the still fresh hits like Kigwa Leero and the like.

Towards the end of the first session, he transitioned into smooth melodies like Nkwagala Nyo and a tribute song to his wife Daniella, a classic dubbed Daniella, which was originally sung by Papa Cidy, but performed by his son during the concert.

During his second session, Chameleone performed more bangers including Vumilia, Valu Valu, Badilisha, Basima Ogenze, among others.

Weasle joined big brother on stage and the two rocked the audience with their Bomboclat hit.

The event, which was attended by musicians, government officials, socialites, fans, and the like, brought together diverse generations, creating a vibrant atmosphere where both young and old celebrated Chameleone's music and its cultural significance.

I& M Bank, who hosted their golden jubilee celebrations at the same venue just weeks ago, were proud to be part of this concert, further solidifying their commitment to supporting the arts and culture.

"We recently celebrated the I& M Bank @50 milestone at this very venue. Partnering with an icon of Chameleone's stature highlights our long-standing commitment to excellence and community. Given his 25-year milestone in the music industry, it was a natural fit for us to associate with the Legend in Gold concert, a celebration that resonates with our values of legacy, prestige, and the enduring power of excellence," said Annette Nakiyaga, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at I& M Bank.

"Our involvement reflects not only our appreciation for the arts, but also our desire to

engage with events that embody the spirit of achievement and continuity," she added.

The show ended in the wee hours of Sunday morning, and everyone left with new and

lasting memories of Jose Chameleone's Silver jubilee.