Africa: How the Graça Machel Trust and Partners Are Paving the Way for Gender-Inclusive Wealth Creation

On a global scale, women are 20% less likely to start business ventures compared to men. In South Africa, women entrepreneurs face significant challenges, including limited access to funding, mentorship, and networks, as well as societal expectations and gender biases, highlighting the urgent need for gender-focused investment and support.[1]

In response to these challenges, the Graça Machel Trust joined the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation's New Frontiers and Women's Pitch Night on 17 August 2024 to celebrate Women's Month in South Africa. The event was dedicated to supporting women founders and aspiring young entrepreneurs. The Trusts' Director of Programmes - Shiphra Chisha, spoke at the event and shared the importance of gender lens investing in generating wealth for women entrepreneurs. Ms Chisha also highlighted the Trust's efforts to support women entrepreneurs in attracting gender-focused investors. She emphasised that investors seek a strong investment case based on long-term value, scalability, competitive advantage, and business sustainability, focusing on the potential for gendered impact.

Ms. Chisha further outlined critical factors for attracting funding, such as clear expansion strategies, robust management teams, strong market positions, and multiple growth avenues. She also stressed the importance of demonstrating readiness for funding and the ability to repay capital. Her insights inspired attendees to challenge the limitations of gender biases and to approach their entrepreneurial journeys with renewed confidence and perspective.

She was raising these issues from the lived experience of the work that the Graça Machel Trust does on a daily basis. We are very intentional in ensuring that women are not only included but activiely participate in the economic sector through various programmes. Women Creating Wealth is the Trust's flagship entrepreneurship programme that enables women to grow and scale their business to become sustainable, wealth creating enterprises. Through Afrishela - our gender lens investment - vehicle we connect women entrepreneurs with relevant potential investors they would otherwise not have access to.

By working with partners such as Allan Gray Orbis Foundation enables the Trust to not only raise awareness of what challenges women entrepreneurs face, but also share stories of success and impact, that elevate the work and the journeys of the women we work with to the continental agenda.

This event, themed "Women Creating Wealth and the Future of Women Founders," highlighted gender lens investing as essential for economic growth and wealth creation. It featured discussions, workshops, and networking centred on overcoming gender biases in entrepreneurship. It provided attendees with practical insights and opportunities while underscoring the need to dismantle gender biases to create a thriving environment for women entrepreneurs to lead and succeed in business.

Reference:

[1] https://innovationbridge.info/ibportal/content/female-entrepreneurship-allan-gray-orbis-foundation-investigating-motivations-and-barriers