Kenya: Ruto Heads to China, Focuses On Loans to Complete Stalled Roads, SGR

President William Ruto has embarked on an official visit to China just days after Nairobi announced that Beijing had agreed to loan Kenya Ksh40 billion to fast-track the completion of stalled infrastructure projects.

During his visit, President Ruto will lead the Kenyan delegation at the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit, a gathering that includes African Heads of State, Chinese leaders, and the African Union Commission.

The summit, themed "Joining Hands to Advance Modernisation and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future," aims to bolster Sino-African relations and promote industrial and socio-economic development.

The Kenyan government has secured a Ksh40 billion loan from China to complete 15 stalled road projects across more than ten counties, easing the burden of unfinished infrastructure.

Ndindi Nyoro, Chairman of the Budget and Appropriation Committee, announced that construction is set to begin next month and is expected to span three years. This agreement follows President Ruto's state visit to China last October, where the groundwork for the loan was laid.

As part of the summit, President Ruto will co-chair a session on "Pursuing High-Quality Belt and Road Initiative Cooperation: A Platform for Modernisation Featuring Planning, Building, and Benefiting Together."

Kenya's involvement in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), under which this summit falls, has previously led to significant infrastructure projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and the Nairobi Expressway.

In addition to participating in the FOCAC Summit, President Ruto is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss strengthening bilateral ties.

He will also engage in bilateral meetings with leaders from African countries including Senegal and Algeria, as well as attend the China-Africa Entrepreneurs Conference to explore investment opportunities in key sectors like infrastructure, health, and ICT.

Additional outcomes from the FOCAC Summit for Kenya may include further agreements on infrastructure development, support for rural road construction, and the advancement of the Standard Gauge Railway's subsequent phases.