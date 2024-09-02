Malawi: MCP Moves to Fill Remaining NEC Positions - Mumba in As NEC Member

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has filled remaining positions for its national executive committee (NEC).

The party has appointed deputies for various positions but also ordinary members of the committee.

The party has announced names of 52 members that have been appointed.

Among those appointed is Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia, who has been appointed second deputy president of the party.

Her appointment has now seen the party having two female vice presidents. Former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for central region Uladi Mussa has found his way into MCP NEC as second deputy director of campaign.

Former DPP member Ken Msonda has also made it into the MCP NEC as second deputy publicity secretary.

Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo has been appointed as deputy director of legal affairs. Mvalo previously served as director of legal affairs but lost the sit at the convention to the current director of legal affairs George Kadzipatike.

Former MCP vice president Harry Mkandawire, former MCP strategist Kenneth Zikhale Ng'oma as well as Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba, have been appointed as ordinary members of the NEC.