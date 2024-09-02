South Africa: Operation Shanela Results in Nine Alleged Precious Metals Thieves Arrested in Davel

press release

Following the arrest of six suspects accused for stealing chrome and copper in Bethal on Wednesday, 28 August 2024, an additional nine suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing chrome in Davel.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi indicated that the Police as well as other law enforcement agencies are geared to clamp down on criminals involved in unlawfully benefiting from the precious materials in the province.

According to information, two suspects were caught in the act and thanks to Fedelity Security as they played a pivotal role in the arrest of the suspects. Seven more suspects were cornered and nabbed.

The first two were arrested at the railway line where they allegedly offloaded the chrome from the train. They (two) were found in possession of 14 bags, fully loaded with chrome. The other seven suspects seem to have been waiting for their accomplices in the Toyota Corolla that was possibly going to be used to transport the alleged stolen chrome.

The suspects could not provide any permit to possess such materials and as a result, they were charged for unlawful possession of precious metals.

The said vehicle was also confiscated and is subject to further investigation.

Police cannot rule out possibilities of adding more charges, including theft as the investigation continues.

The suspects appeared at Ermelo Magistrate's Court on Friday, 30 August 2024 and they were remanded in custody. They are expected to appear again this week.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi welcomed arrest and commended partnership between police and other enforcement agencies.