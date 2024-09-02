East Africa: CCM Dismisses Two Leaders, Endorses Ten to Contest EAC Post

The ruling party CCM's Extra Ordinary Central Committee meeting which met on Sunday under its Chairperson, President Samia Suluhu Hassan endorsed the removal of two party leaders and selected 10 names of candidates for the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

According to a statement issued by CCM's Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Training, Mr Amos Makalla the Central Committee had decided to remove two party leaders from their positions after violating leadership values.

He mentioned the leaders removed including Ms Palina Ninje, who served as the Chairperson of the CCM Women's Wing in Lindi and Abdul Rashid Zahoro, Chairman of CCM in Bagamoyo District, Coast region.

According to Mr Makalla, the dacommittee also approved the list of 10 party members who will vie for the positions of EALA membership out of 47 candidates who applied for the nomination.

The selected candidates included Gladness Salema, Maria Sebastian, Queenelizabeth Makune, Ester Chaula, Professor Neema Kumburu, Lucia Pande, Fatuma Kange, Hawa Mkwela, Fatma Msofe and Theresia Dominic.

Mr Makalla further said that the party's committee will today hold election in Dodoma to pick one name for the candidacy, adding that the name of the successful candidate will be submitted to the National Assembly on September 5th this year for voting.

The party's process to pick the candidate followed the death of a Tanzanian representative to EALA, Dr Shogo Mlozi who died in June this year. She unexpectedly passed on in the wee hours of Thursday the 13th June, 2024, at the Mount Meru Hospital in Arusha, Tanzania.

The late Dr Mlozi served her First Term as a member of EALA from Tanzania. She was a respected and esteemed young member of the Assembly and mostly known for her unwavering commitment to serving the people of East Africa.

Her passion in promoting unity and cooperation among the member states of the East African Community was evident in her work and advocacy within the Assembly and beyond.

Throughout her tenure, Dr Mlozi worked tirelessly to address key issues facing the region, including Economic Development, Trade and Regional Integration.