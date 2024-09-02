Kenya Police in Haiti Urges Gangs to Surrender As It Rolls Out Operations in Port AU Prince

Nairobi — The Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti has urged the gangs operating in the Caribbean nation to lay down their weapons and surrender as it rolls out operations in neighborhoods of Haiti Capital, Port Au Prince.

The call comes as Kenya Police units alongside their Haiti counterparts on Sunday launched operations in gang-controlled Delmas, Bel-Air, Solino and their environs.

The UN-backed mission says the pacification operations will be conducted on sea, land, and air and will include clearing of roads and streets to allow normal flow of people and vehicular movement.

"MSS is calling upon gang members to down their weapons and surrender to the government," MSS said in its latest update Sunday.

The MSS disclosed that it received additional vehicles and equipment from the US Government last week which it says will enhance their joint operations with their Haitian counterparts.

The Mission called on the Haitians, authorities, and stakeholders to continue supporting it to re-establish security and improve conditions that will allow the country to hold free and fair elections.

Haiti is currently being led Garry Conille who was Prime Minister by Haiti's Presidential Council constituted in April following the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

The Mission reiterated its commitment to restore order in the country.

"MSS remains steadfast and fully committed to its mandate as outlined in UNSC Resolution 2699 by working with the HNP to ensure a safe and secure Haiti," MSS said.

Haiti has been grappling with a surge in violence since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021 at his private residence in the capital, Port-au-Prince, triggering calls for a security intervention.

United Nations' International Organization for Migrations estimates that more than 578,000 Haitians have fled their homes since 2021 as a result of gang violence.