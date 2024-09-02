South Africa: Motsoaledi to Open Pharmacists International Federation Congress

South Africa is hosting the first-ever International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) Congress in sub-Saharan Africa.

The four-day congress, which kick-started on Sunday, 1 September 2024, is also part of the Pharmacy Month commemorative activities to raise patient awareness of the vital role pharmacists can play in the community's healthcare and to improve communication between patients and pharmacists and pharmacy support personnel.

The gathering brings together pharmacists from all over the world to share expertise, network, share knowledge technology innovations and experience.

Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, is expected to deliver a keynote address at the official opening of the congress today. The gathering is being held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The FIP is a non-governmental organisation representing over four million pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists and has been recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) since 1948.

It partners with some of the world's leading health, policy-making, education and science institutions.

"During the congress, pharmacists from different backgrounds will have the opportunity to share expertise and knowledge to advance the profession to meet the healthcare needs in the challenging environment of endless disease outbreaks."

According to the Department of Health, pharmacists play an important role in the healthcare sector as they also foresee innovation in medicine such as vaccines which are critical in saving people's lives, especially during outbreaks and pandemics as was the case during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pharmacists are often the first point of contact for medicines dispensation due to their medication expertise, patient access, and medication management responsibilities.

This year's Pharmacy Month is commemorated under the theme: 'Let's Talk About Vaccines'.

Meanwhile, the FIP Congress' theme will focus on innovating for the future of healthcare.

The theme is based on the conviction that improving vaccination coverage and promoting a life-course approach to vaccination are global imperatives to which pharmacists can greatly contribute.

Pharmacists play an important role in promoting vaccination, raising awareness and educating the population about the health, social and humanistic benefits of vaccines, including gains in quality of life.

Participating stakeholders at the congress include the South African Pharmacy Council, the Pharmaceutical Society of South Africa and the Independent Community Pharmacy Association.