Algeria: 2024 Paralympic Games - President Abdelmadjid Tebboune Congratulates Athmani Skander Djamil On Winning Gold

1 September 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, congratulated on Sunday the Algerian Paralympic champion, Athmani Skander Djamil, after snatching the gold medal in the 100m (T13) event at the Paris Paralympic Games.

"Congratulations to the champion Skander Athmani on winning the gold medal as well as to the champions Hamri Lynda and Ahmed Mehideb for their bronze medals at the Paris Paralympic Games. You have honored us, many thanks to you. Long live Algeria," the President of the Republic wrote on his social media account.

