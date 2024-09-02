Uganda: PLU Launched in Kazo

The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) held a successful inauguration ceremony last week in Kazo District, marking a significant milestone for the group.

The event took place at the Rwamashaka Subcounty headquarters, drawing a large crowd of members and local leaders who came to show their support for the PLU, a civic group led by the First Son and Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The launch was spearheaded by George Kigundu, who was elected chairperson of the committee. Daniel Ruraala was appointed secretary, and Victor Twonjirwe took on the role of treasurer.

In his speech, Kigundu expressed gratitude to President Yoweri Museveni and the NRM government for their ongoing support and commitment to the PLU, particularly highlighting the appointment of several PLU members as Resident District Commissioners (RDCs).

"We have successfully reached the district level in our launch, and this is a clear indication of the growing strength and influence of the PLU. We are deeply grateful to President Museveni for recognizing and empowering our members," Kigundu said.

He emphasized that the PLU is committed to working closely with the NRM to further the development and stability of the country.

The ceremony also featured remarks from Daniel Tumwine, the PLU coordinator for Kazo District. Tumwine outlined the organization's objectives, emphasizing its dedication to promoting patriotism, unity, and development across Uganda. He noted that under the NRM government, PLU members have been granted the freedom to organize and mobilize without any hindrance.

"We appreciate the freedom that the NRM government has provided us. We can now march and express our patriotism without fear or obstruction. This is a testament to the democratic space that has been created under President Museveni's leadership," Tumwine stated.

James Rwamashaka, the NRM chairperson for Burunga Subcounty echoed these sentiments, pointing to the positive changes that the NRM government has brought to the area.

He highlighted the increased freedom and improved morale within the army, reflecting the broader progress made since the NRM came to power.

"In the past, there was little to celebrate, but today, thanks to the NRM, we have the freedom to express ourselves and work towards a better future. The army is more motivated than ever, which is crucial for maintaining peace and security in our region," James remarked.

Burunga Subcounty Chairperson, Samwiri Rubaale, praised the government for its investments in public health and infrastructure.

He highlighted the improved health facilities, such as hospitals, which have significantly enhanced the quality of life for residents of Burunga and surrounding areas.

Rubaale also commended the effective use of public funds, ensuring that development projects are carried out efficiently and transparently.

"As leaders, we are committed to ensuring that the resources provided by the government are used effectively to benefit our communities. We are seeing tangible results in the form of better healthcare and infrastructure, and this is something we are proud of," Rubaale said.

The inauguration of the PLU in Kazo District marks a new chapter for the organization as it continues to expand its presence and influence across Uganda.

The event showcased the PLU's growing support base and its alignment with the NRM's vision for the country's future.

As the PLU strengthens its roots in Kazo and beyond, it is expected to play a pivotal role in the political landscape, contributing to ongoing efforts to promote peace, unity, and development in Uganda.